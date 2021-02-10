Orlando police officer hospitalized after falling ill while working

article

An Orlando police officer is in the ICU after falling ill while working, his department said.

The Orlando Police Department said that Officer Robert Baxter is currently in the hospital after falling ill while on duty.

They said that Baxter is a 21-year veteran of the Orlando Police Department.

"Prayers for his recovery & support are needed," the department tweeted.

They also attached a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help his family during this.

The page confirmed that Office Baxter is currently in the ICU and went on to state that "Robert is the primary provider for his family. His wife and two children depend on him and his being unable to work will cause a great hardship on the family."

To donate to help Officer Baxter's family, visit the GoFundMe page.

