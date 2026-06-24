Orlando police launch drone program to speed emergency response

The Brief Orlando police have launched a drone program to provide real-time video during qualifying 911 calls. Officials say the drones will improve response times, officer safety and emergency decision-making. The $759,000-a-year program will respond only to specific 911 calls, not routine surveillance.



The Orlando Police Department has launched a drone as a first responder program.

Officials say they will improve emergency response times and provide officers with real-time information before they arrive at 911 calls.

Local perspective:

The program deploys 11 Skydio X10 drones from nine permanent docking stations across the city. The drones can be launched within seconds of a qualifying 911 call, flying directly to an incident using GPS coordinates while transmitting live video to FAA-certified drone operators in the department's Crime Center.

The system also includes Axon Prepared technology, allowing drone operators to monitor 911 calls in real time as they assess developing situations.

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Police said the live video will help officers determine whether calls are high-risk, low-risk or false alarms, allowing them to better allocate resources, improve de-escalation efforts and reduce unnecessary high-risk responses.

"When a 911 call comes in, officers are often making high-stakes decisions with limited information," Police Chief Eric Smith said. "This program gives us the ability to get eyes on a scene in seconds."

Department officials emphasized that the drones will not be used for routine patrols or mass surveillance. Under Florida law, the drones may be deployed only in response to specific 911 calls.

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Mayor Buddy Dyer called the program "a smart investment" that will improve public safety while making emergency responses more efficient.

The program is expected to cost about $759,000 annually during its first nine years. The budget includes replacing drones every 2½ years and docking stations every five years under the department's existing contract with Axon, which also supplies OPD's body-worn cameras and conducted energy devices.

With the launch, Orlando joins several other U.S. cities, including Miami, Tampa, New York, Las Vegas and Phoenix, that have adopted similar drone-first emergency response programs.