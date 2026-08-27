Orange County Public Schools enrollment drops far lower than expected: Where are students going?

The Brief Orange County Public Schools is facing a decline of nearly 7,700 students compared to last school year. Florida private school enrollment has jumped 43.6% over the last decade, while homeschooling rates have skyrocketed by 83.4%. trend extends beyond Orange County, with neighboring districts like Seminole County reporting a loss of over 2,000 students.



Thousands of students are leaving Central Florida public schools as private school and homeschooling enrollment continues to climb.

Orange County Public Schools has 7,672 fewer students than last year, a decline district leaders attribute in part to falling birth rates and Florida’s universal school voucher program.

Budget adjustments mitigate steep losses

What they're saying:

Orange County Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez confirmed the district is operating with 7,672 fewer students than last year. While lower enrollment generally triggers reduced state funding and potential layoffs, district leadership anticipated the decline early.

"We spoke with our principals, and we looked at our data; we knew we were gonna be down more than that, and so the budgets were adjusted at that time accordingly," Dr. Vazquez said.

Vazquez pointed to two primary drivers behind the decline: falling birth rates and Florida’s universal school voucher program, which gives parents state funds to pursue alternative education options.

Private schools see record demand

The other side:

As public school enrollment shrinks, private institutions are experiencing unprecedented growth. The Florida Department of Education reported nearly 500,000 students enrolled in private schools last school year—a 43.6% increase over the past decade.

Dr. Douglas Laurie, president of American Heritage Schools, noted their waitlist reached 700 students this past year.

"We have women who are pregnant and who are putting their children – their future children on the wait list!" Dr. Laurie said. He attributed the shift to parents seeking better safety and security, FES voucher funding making private tuition affordable, and frustration over public school leadership turnover and perceived political ideation in classrooms.

Homeschooling rates skyrocket

Private campuses are not the only beneficiaries of the exodus. Florida now counts roughly 152,000 homeschooled students, representing an 83.4% surge over ten years.

Parent Suzana Vucajnk pulled her sons out of OCPS two years ago after seeing a lack of classroom resources and academic regression.

"Both of them approached us in a span of a month... and asked if they could be homeschooled," Vucajnk said. "I feel incredibly bad that so many parents are placed in front of such a difficult decision because this is not an easy decision to make."

The enrollment decline is not isolated to Orange County. Neighboring Seminole County Public Schools reported a decrease of just over 2,000 students this school year compared to last.