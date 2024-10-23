Orlando Police investigating shooting incident involving friends "playing" with guns
ORLANDO, Fla. - On Tuesday night, the Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting call on Northlake Parkway in Orlando.
The incident involved two friends who were "playing around" with loaded guns, according to officials.
One of the guns went off and struck one of them.
That person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Orlando Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made at this time.