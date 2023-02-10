Orlando police investigating armed carjacking at 7-Eleven near I-4

article

Orlando police said an armed carjacker is on the run after holding up a person at a 7-Eleven on Friday morning.

According to officers, this happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Princeton Street and I-4. They said when the driver went into the store, the suspect opened the back door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the front seat passenger. The passenger was ordered to get out of the car and the suspect took off toward the interstate.

The vehicle was found abandoned off Taft Avenue.

No suspect information has been released.