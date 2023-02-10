Expand / Collapse search

Orlando police investigating armed carjacking at 7-Eleven near I-4

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:05AM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said an armed carjacker is on the run after holding up a person at a 7-Eleven on Friday morning.

According to officers, this happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Princeton Street and I-4. They said when the driver went into the store, the suspect opened the back door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the front seat passenger. The passenger was ordered to get out of the car and the suspect took off toward the interstate. 

MORE NEWS: FHP: Man hanging on open door of vehicle killed after 14-year-old Florida driver crashes

The vehicle was found abandoned off Taft Avenue. 

No suspect information has been released. 