FHP: Man hanging on open door of vehicle killed after 14-year-old Florida driver crashes

A 51-year-old man from New Jersey was killed after troopers said he was hanging onto the open door of a pickup truck driven by a 14-year-old and they crashed.

Florida Highway Patrol said the teen was driving down Clove Ave. in Flagler County. The 51-year-old passenger was reportedly hanging on the open driver's door while standing on the running boards of the truck when the teen lost control and traveled onto the shoulder of the road.

The passenger was ejected and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The teenager – who is from Bunnell, Florida – was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.