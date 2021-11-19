Orlando police identify woman killed in hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver who fatally struck a 24-year-old woman in Downtown Orlando and fled the scene.

On Friday, police identified the victim as Lauren Winston.

Officers say on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m., a black Dodge Challenger ran a red light and hit Winston who was crossing the intersection at E. Washington Street and N. Magnolia Ave. They say the car did not stop and fled the area.

"Help us find a Black 2-Door Dodge Challenger w/ FL tag# B4MSF that hit & killed a pedestrian," police said Saturday. "The vehicle fled & may have front-end damage."

A funeral for Winston will be held this Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 3132 Pequod Place in Kissimmee.

If you recognize the vehicle, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Your identity will remain anonymous.

