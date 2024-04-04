Orlando Police ID suspect in Chill Game Room homicide; offers $5K reward for tips

Stream FOX 35 News

The Orlando Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding a homicide that occurred last month in the Washington Shores area.

The suspect, identified as Theodric Camps, is wanted in connection with the killing of Jeremy Powell. It happened just after 8 p.m. on March 2 at the Chill Game Room located on Columbia St.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Camps, and authorities are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to provide tips to Crimeline.

Individuals can call 800-423-TIPS (8477) to report information anonymously or visit www.Crimeline.org. Informants may be eligible for the reward.