Orlando Police ID fatal hit-and-run victim in hopes family comes out

Orlando Police have identified the victim in a fatal hit-and-run crash from earlier this week in hopes that his family comes forward.

The Orlando Police Department said that on Monday morning, at about 5:14 a.m., officers responded to S. Orange Avenue after a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

They said that the pedestrian victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Orlando Fire units. On Thursday, police identified him as 43-year-old Hugh A. Reynolds from Belleville, New Jersey.

"Detectives in the Orlando Police Traffic Homicide Unit have made several attempts, without success, to locate the victim's family members and notify them of the passing of their relative," the Orlando Police Department said. "We hope that by sharing his name and information, someone from his family comes forward."

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Kia Soul with significant front-end damage from the impact.

Police ask that anyone with information about the crash, the vehicle, or the driver contact police traffic units at 407-246-2455 or by calling the anonymous Crimeline tip line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

