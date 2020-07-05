Orlando Police Department hold virtual workshop to discuss policy changes, priorities

The Orlando Police Department is holding a virtual workshop.

They are discussing current priorities and proposed policy changes.

The workshop is closed to the public.

The workshop comes after another weekend of protests. On the Fourth of July, demonstrators marched through Downtown Orlando, chanting about the injustices that Black people face.

"My family and a lot of people all around the country do not celebrate July 4th," one protester, Lawanna Gelzer, told FOX 35 Orlando. "We're not celebrating because of the systemic racism and that when the country actually got its independence back in 1776, people like me were enslaved."

She also spoke of the change needed in Orlando, stating that "Mayor Dyer -- no more lip service. Chief Rolon -- no more I care, I understand. Coffee with a cop. We've gone through all of that. We're sick of that. Make the change immediately."

