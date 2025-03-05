Orlando police continue search for missing 60-year-old man
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's help in locating 60-year-old Marion Pharris.
Police said Pharris was last seen leaving his apartment on Feb. 28.
Reports show Pharris was last seen wearing a beige shirt and blue jeans and riding in a gray BMW i3 hatchback.
Police said the car was last seen around 6 p.m. on March 3 at Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road in Orange County.
Pharris has a health condition that requires regular treatment, which he has not attended since last Friday, officials report.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information on Pharris' location should contact the OPD at (321) 235-5300.
Police are continuing their search for 60-year-old Mario Pharris, who was last seen on Feb. 28 in Orlando. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando police Department (OPD) in a Facebook post on March 4, 2025.