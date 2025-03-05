Expand / Collapse search

Orlando police continue search for missing 60-year-old man

Published  March 5, 2025 8:43am EST
Orlando
The Brief

    • The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's help in locating 60-year-old Marion Pharris.
    • Police said Pharris was last seen leaving his apartment on Feb. 28.
    • Pharris has a health condition that requires regular treatment, which he has not attended since last Friday, officials report.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's help in locating 60-year-old Marion Pharris.

Police said Pharris was last seen leaving his apartment on Feb. 28.

Reports show Pharris was last seen wearing a beige shirt and blue jeans and riding in a gray BMW i3 hatchback.

Police said the car was last seen around 6 p.m. on March 3 at Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road in Orange County.

Pharris has a health condition that requires regular treatment, which he has not attended since last Friday, officials report. 

What you can do:

Anyone who has information on Pharris' location should contact the OPD at (321) 235-5300. 

Police are continuing their search for 60-year-old Mario Pharris, who was last seen on Feb. 28 in Orlando. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando police Department (OPD) in a Facebook post on March 4, 2025.

