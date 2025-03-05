Orlando police continue search for missing 60-year-old man

The Brief The Orlando Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's help in locating 60-year-old Marion Pharris. Police said Pharris was last seen leaving his apartment on Feb. 28. Pharris has a health condition that requires regular treatment, which he has not attended since last Friday, officials report.



Police said Pharris was last seen leaving his apartment on Feb. 28.

Reports show Pharris was last seen wearing a beige shirt and blue jeans and riding in a gray BMW i3 hatchback.

Police said the car was last seen around 6 p.m. on March 3 at Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road in Orange County.

Pharris has a health condition that requires regular treatment, which he has not attended since last Friday, officials report.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information on Pharris' location should contact the OPD at (321) 235-5300.

Police are continuing their search for 60-year-old Mario Pharris, who was last seen on Feb. 28 in Orlando. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

