Orlando police ask for help from public after teen fatally shot

Orlando police are asking for the public's help to find whoever shot and killed 15-year-old Antwan Roberts last December.

Police say Roberts was shot and killed on December 8 at the corner of Parramore Ave. and Columbia in the middle of the afternoon.

Roberts would've turned 16 last month.

"We'd like to get some justice for Antwan and his family," the department said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Police believe someone saw what happened or know what happened but they have not come forward yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. Your call will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward.