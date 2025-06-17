Orlando police arrest 6, recover more than $4,000 in stolen merchandise through retail theft operation

The Brief The Orlando Police Department (OPD) recently carried out a successful organized retail theft operation. The operation resulted in the arrest of six people and the recovery of more than $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise. Through a recent nationwide multi-agency effort, more than 40 people were arrested, and more than $207,000 in stolen goods was recovered.



The Orlando Police Department (OPD) recently arrested six people and recovered more than $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise through an organized retail theft operation.

What happened?

What we know:

The successful organized retail theft operation was carried out by the Orlando Police Department’s (OPD) International Drive Bike Unit in collaboration with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

The law enforcement officials said the operation resulted in six arrests, including two individuals connected to organized retail theft from Jacksonville.

Officers said they also recovered more than $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

What they're saying:

"This effort highlights OPD’s ongoing commitment to protecting local businesses and holding offenders accountable," leaders with the OPD said.

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) recently completed a successful organized retail theft operation. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

44 arrested in nationwide, multi-agency effort

Big picture view:

It was only last week that Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the statewide results of Florida’s participation in a nationwide organized retail theft blitz operation, which resulted in more than 40 arrests.

The nationwide blitz operation targeted criminals and organized crime rings that prey on retailers. Authorities said those arrested stole a range of merchandise, including personal grooming products, clothing, sporting goods and home repair tools.

Working with FDLE, Uthmeier said authorities made 44 arrests, including three undocumented immigrants, and recovered more than $207,000 in stolen assets. Those arrested are facing charges including shoplifting, petit theft, fraudulent returns, drug possession and trespassing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: