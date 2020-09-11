Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra to perform at Exploria Stadium

article

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will be kicking off its 2020–2021 Season and simultaneously making history as the first professional orchestra to perform a full concert in a U.S. soccer stadium.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. at Exploria Stadium, home to Orlando City SC the and Orlando Pride.

The opening of the new Season and the FAIRWINDS Classics Series, Opening Night with Simone Porter, will be the orchestra’s first live performance since the beginning of March 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancelation of the remaining 2019–2020 Season.

The decision to perform in this unconventional venue came after the announcement of Bob Carr Theater, the original location for Opening Night, closing indefinitely due to the pandemic.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and Exploria Stadium were able to form a new partnership, and are thrilled to blend the performing arts and sporting worlds in the Central Florida community.

Strict safety protocols will be enforced on the concert night, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Face masks and temperature checks will be required by all before being allowed admittance into the stadium.

Attendance for this event will be limited. The stadium will also be enforcing thorough cleaning and sanitation measures throughout the space, as well as provide multiple hand sanitation stations for all in attendance.

Information provided by Orlando City Soccer Club.