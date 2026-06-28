Orlando pedestrian, 21, dies after stepping into path of oncoming car, FHP says

The Brief A 21-year-old man was killed late Saturday night while attempting to walk across an unmarked section of Gatlin Avenue in Orange County. Traffic reports indicate an 18-year-old Orlando driver was heading westbound around 10:40 p.m. when the pedestrian stepped into the vehicle's direct path near Evander Drive. The driver was not injured and remained at the scene to cooperate with the Florida Highway Patrol as investigators look into the crash.



Florida troopers are investigating a deadly overnight collision after a 21-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night.

What we know:

An Orlando driver, 18, was traveling west on Gatlin Avenue around 10:40 p.m., June 27, when troopers said a pedestrian stepped into the driver's path.

Florida Highway Patrol reported the 21-year-old pedestrian – whose name has not been publicly released at this time – was not in a marked crosswalk as he was walking from the south shoulder to cross Gatlin Avenue to the north shoulder. The man died on the scene, FHP reported.

The driver was not injured and remained on the scene, troopers said.

Where did the crash take place?

Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at the intersection of Gatlin Avenue and Evander Drive in Orange County.

What's next:

This crash remains under investigation.