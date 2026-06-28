Orlando pedestrian, 21, dies after stepping into path of oncoming car, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida troopers are investigating a deadly overnight collision after a 21-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night.
What we know:
An Orlando driver, 18, was traveling west on Gatlin Avenue around 10:40 p.m., June 27, when troopers said a pedestrian stepped into the driver's path.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the 21-year-old pedestrian – whose name has not been publicly released at this time – was not in a marked crosswalk as he was walking from the south shoulder to cross Gatlin Avenue to the north shoulder. The man died on the scene, FHP reported.
The driver was not injured and remained on the scene, troopers said.
Where did the crash take place?
Florida Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred at the intersection of Gatlin Avenue and Evander Drive in Orange County.
What's next:
This crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Florida Highway Patrol.