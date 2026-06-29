Orlando opens 50-year-old time capsule buried during nation's Bicentennial

The Brief Orlando officials opened a 50-year-old time capsule buried beneath Lake Eola during the nation's 1976 Bicentennial celebration. The capsule contained photos, letters and newspapers, including coverage of Walt Disney World's opening. City leaders said the discovery highlights Orlando's growth from about 116,000 residents in 1976 to roughly 340,000 today.



City officials in Orlando opened a 50-year-old time capsule on Monday, revealing a collection of artifacts buried beneath Lake Eola during the nation's Bicentennial celebration in 1976.

The time capsule, placed underground by the Kiwanis Club of Orlando, was uncovered by chance during renovation work at Lake Eola Park.

Local perspective:

Officials delayed opening it until this year's events commemorating the nation's 250th anniversary.

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Inside were photographs, handwritten letters and newspapers, including coverage of the opening of Walt Disney World, offering a glimpse into life in Central Florida during the mid-1970s.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Officials opened the Lake Eola Time Capsule, buried in 1976 during the nation’s Bicentennial, June 29, 2026. [Credit: City of Orlando Families, Parks and Recreation]

City leaders described the capsule as a snapshot of Orlando's history and growth. At the time it was buried, Orlando had about 116,000 residents. Today, the city's population has grown to roughly 340,000.

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Officials said the discovery provides a unique connection between Orlando's past and present as the city marks the nation's semiquincentennial.