Orlando mother arrested after 7-year-old daughter dies at hospital, police say

article

An Orlando mother was arrested Friday after her 7-year-old child died after being brought to the hospital back in May, police said.

Viviana Riog Caballero was arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter months after bringing her child to Arnold Palmer Hospital for having trouble breathing and severe swelling in her legs.

Orlando homicide investigators took over the case to determine if a criminal act led to the child's death. The Orange County Medical Examiner's Office determined that the child sustained a serious injury because of a suspected fall, police said.

Medical treatment was not sought for a considerable length of time, resulting in the child's death, according to police.