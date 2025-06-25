Orlando middle school teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with 14-year-old student

The Brief A 32-year-old teacher at Corner Lake Middle School is accused of having a relationship with a 14-year-old student. The relationship allegedly went on between December 2022 and April 2023. The teacher faces multiple charges including Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Custodial Authority).



A 32-year-old Orlando middle school teacher was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student.

The backstory:

Sarah Tatiana Jacas, a teacher at Corner Lake Middle School, is accused of having a relationship with a 14-year-old male student between December 2022 and April 2023.

According to the police report, Jacas engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sexual intercourse with the student. The report also stated that the sexual relations happened on school property behind closed, locked doors. Jacas was allegedly directing the victim on how to have sexual intercourse with her. During this interaction, she took the victim's virginity. Following this interaction, the victim stated that the sexual intercourse repeated the same way for the next 3 or 4 days.

Jacas' husband allegedly found out about the relationship, and they came to an "agreement" that she would no longer see the victim, the report stated. The victim's mother also allegedly spoke to Jacas on the phone and told her the victim was not allowed to text her anymore.

According to the report, Jacas also created an Instagram account to exclusively communicate with the victim using numerical and word codes, such as:

115 – I miss you

520 – I love you

High Five – kiss

Former teacher faces multiple charges

What we know:

Sarah Tatiana Jacas is charged with:

2 counts - Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Custodial Authority)

2 counts - Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (Custodial Authority)

1 count - Sex Offense/Authority Figure Solicit/Engage Sexual

Orange County Public Schools response

What they're saying:

The message below was sent today to the Corner Lake Middle School community:

"Corner Lake Middle School families, this is Principal Browning calling to make you aware that one of our employees has been arrested after allegations of misconduct from two years ago were reported. I can assure you I take all allegations very seriously and there is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement and the district’s Office of Professional Standards. Although I cannot discuss employee matters, please know this person will not be returning to campus pending the outcome of the investigation. Please contact me at school if you have any questions. Thank you for listening and for your continued support."

