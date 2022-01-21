Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, wife test positive for COVID-19

article

A spokesperson with the City of Orlando has confirmed to FOX 35 News that Mayor Buddy Dyer and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the mayor said he had been made aware that he was recently exposed to COVID-19.

"We are currently asymptomatic, which I credit to being vaccinated & boosted. I will continue to isolate & work on City business remotely as directed by CDC guidelines," Dyer wrote.

On Wednesday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced that he too had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Mayor Demings is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing mild symptoms. He received confirmation of testing positive Tuesday evening," a spokesperson said.

