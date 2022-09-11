Orlando man killed in wrong-way crash on SR-472, troopers say

article

An Orlando man was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Volusia County after he reportedly drove in the wrong direction and collided with another car, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 26-year-old did not have his car's headlights on prior to the crash.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., troopers said the man was driving a Kia Rio eastbound in a westbound lane of State Road 472 near Minnesota Avenue, when his car crashed into a Hyundai Elantra traveling west in the westbound lane. Following the collision, the Kia Rio overturned and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said in a news release.

The 18-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger of the Hyundai Elantra – both of Deltona – were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash has shut down the westbound lanes of SR-472 as troopers investigate.