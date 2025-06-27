Orlando man indicted in alleged online threats against federal prosecutor

The Brief Salvatore Russotto is accused of threatening U.S. Attorney Alina Habba online. Federal prosecutors say the posts amounted to true threats of violence. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.



A federal grand jury has indicted an Orlando man accused of threatening to kill the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors say Salvatore Russotto, 58, of Orlando, has been indicted on two federal charges for allegedly threatening U.S. Attorney Alina Habba of the District of New Jersey.

The charges include threatening to injure or kill a federal official and retaliating against a law enforcement officer. The indictment was unsealed Thursday in the Middle District of Florida. If convicted, Russotto faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to the indictment, on May 19, 2025, Russotto used an online account to make multiple violent posts directed at Habba.

Authorities described the messages as "true threats," citing specific language such as, "A slow painful death for HABBA," and "Eliminate HABBA. 86 Traitor. Death penalty for all traitors."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed a motive behind the threats or whether Russotto had any prior connection to Habba or the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors have not indicated if any other individuals may be involved.

What they're saying:

What's next:

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kara Wick and was investigated by the FBI’s Newark and Tampa field offices, along with the U.S. Marshals Service. If convicted on both counts, Russotto faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison.