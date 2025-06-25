Orlando man with disabilities faces financial strain after trailer theft

The Brief An Orlando man with disabilities is struggling to keep his landscaping business running after his trailer was stolen. The theft left him without nearly $10,000 in tools, including a vital ride-on mower. A community-led GoFundMe aims to help him recover and continue serving his clients.



A Central Florida man living with disabilities is struggling to keep his landscaping business afloat after a thief stole his trailer filled with essential equipment, putting his livelihood — and housing — at risk.

What we know:

Kyle Lukowski, a 32-year-old man living with disabilities in Orlando, is facing a major setback after his landscaping trailer was stolen on the morning of Friday, June 13.

The trailer, taken from outside his home on Lee Road, contained nearly $10,000 worth of tools, including a ride-on mower critical to his work. Lukowski now relies on a borrowed push mower to serve his 13 clients across Central Florida, but says time is running out to stay afloat financially.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the theft, and it remains unclear whether the stolen trailer or equipment will be recovered. There's also uncertainty about how quickly the GoFundMe campaign can meet its goal, and whether Lukowski will be able to retain his clients as he works with limited tools.

The backstory:

Lukowski built his landscaping business from the ground up despite physical challenges. Over the years, he has become a familiar face in his community — not just as a hardworking small business owner but also as a volunteer at the Southeast Food Bank. His dedication and work ethic have earned him loyal customers and community respect, making the theft feel especially personal and damaging.

What they're saying:

Kyle Lukowski said he woke up the morning of Friday, June 13, to find his trailer missing.

"My mom asked me what happened to my trailer, and it got stolen," Lukowski told FOX 35.

Lukowski’s mother, Jennifer Sexton, said the theft struck at more than just their livelihood.

"He’s a very good kid," his mother said. "He knows what he’s doing. He just needs the right direction. When somebody stole his trailer, it was like stealing his heart from him."

Despite the setback, Lukowski remains determined. A push mower is helping him get by, but he really misses his ride-on mover.

"We've borrowed some equipment right now," Sexton said. "He's not willing to give up. He's very persistent in what he does. He loves doing lawns, and he's gonna stick with it no matter what."

What you can do:

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft. If you have any information about this crime, contact the sheriff's office of call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

