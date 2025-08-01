Orlando man arrested after allegedly punching parking official in head over ticket

The Brief Steven Rosado was arrested after he allegedly punched a parking enforcement specialist over a parking ticket. Rosado later admitted that he committed the battery crime to detectives. Rosado has been booked into the Orange County Jail and is being charged with battery on a parking enforcement specialist.



An Orlando man has been arrested after he allegedly punched a parking enforcement specialist in the head over a parking ticket.

Parking enforcement specialist allegedly attacked

What we know:

Officers with the Orlando Police Department (OPD) responded to reports of a battery around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the intersection of West Jefferson Street and North Orange Avenue in Orange County.

When they arrived at the scene, a parking enforcement specialist for the City of Orlando told officers he wrote a parking citation around 2:43 p.m. for a black BMW. He said he then left the area and continued working.

When he came back to the area, he said he was approached by a man, Steven Rosado, who was "violently" talking to him. The parking specialist said Rosado kept following him and continued to verbally assault him. Rosado then allegedly came up and punched the parking specialist on the left side of his head, knocking his helmet off.

A City of Orlando parking enforcement specialist said he was physically and verbally assaulted by Steven Rosado back in February. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

After Rosado hit him, the parking specialist said he got into the car and drove away. Officials say video footage captured the incident and affirmed the parking specialist's statements.

‘I slapped him’

What they're saying:

When detectives made contact with Rosado, he said: "The guy started arguing with me over a parking ticket. From there, he told my wife that he (had given) me back the ticket, and I don't like being called a liar. So, when he said that, I said don't have the ticket, and I slapped him. So, that's the honest truth. I'm (going to) let you know, honestly."

What's next:

Rosado was arrested and charged with battery on a parking enforcement specialist. He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Steven Rosado was arrested and charged with battery on a parking enforcement specialist. (Credit: Orange County Jail)