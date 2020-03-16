Orlando Magic owners to fund $2 million compensation fund for hourly workers of teams affected

article

The owners of the Orlando Magic have funded a $2 million compensation fund for the hourly workers of the Orlando Magic, Amway Center, Lakeland Magic, and Orlando Solar Bears, according to a press release,

The release said that the DeVos Family, who owns the Orlando Magic NBA team, has funded a $2 million compensation fund for the hourly workers of the Orlando Magic, Amway Center, Lakeland Magic, and Orlando Solar Bears. Many of them are out of work as the coronavirus outbreak suspended the seasons of all major sporting leagues.

It also stated that about 1,800 part-time employees will be assisted and receive paychecks for missed games through what would have been the end of the regular season based on data related to previous individual games worked.

Magic players have reportedly approached the organization as well and will provide financial assistance.

"The people behind our teams are family to us and it's our honor to provide assistance to those adversely impacted during this trying time," Orlando Magic Chariman Dan DeVos. "If someone is losing a paycheck because we are not playing, they will be fairly compensated."

