Orlando Magic 2026 preseason schedule: Game dates, ticket information

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The Brief The Orlando Magic will host both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat for preseason home games ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season. The Magic will play the Cavaliers on Oct. 13, and the Miami Heat on Oct. 16. Tickets are on sale now.



The Orlando Magic will host at least two preseason games at the Kia Center against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA regular season, the team announced on Monday.

It will also be a fresh start for the team with new head coach Sean Sweeney, formerly of the San Antonio Spurs. Sweeney replaced Jamahl Mosley, who was fired after the team's playoff performance.

Orlando Magic 2026 preseason home game schedule

Both games will be held at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers; 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m.

The Magic said the remainder of the team's preseason schedule would be released at a later date.

Ticket information

Tickets for both preseason games are already on sale and available via OrlandoMagic.com and Ticketmaster. On Monday, tickets for both home games started at $46.21, plus taxes and fees.

Season tickets, partial season plans, and suites for the upcoming season are also available.

The 2026-2027 regular season has also not yet been announced.