Orlando law firm gives away free turkeys to families in need

Central Florida families in need are receiving a bit of help before Thanksgiving.

For the 13th year, the Pendas Law Firm is handing out turkeys to families in Orlando. The giveaway is happening at its location at 625 E. Colonial Drive on Tuesday.

The law firm held turkey giveaways at its other locations around Florida this week. About 3,000 turkeys have been given out so far.

People started lining up in the early morning hours, some as early as 1 a.m., to make sure they had a turkey to put on the table for Thanksgiving.

This event has been going on for years with people lining up hours in advance. Some of them have been coming for years.

The giveaway was on a first-come, first-serve basis and only one turkey per family.

