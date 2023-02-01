Orlando forecast: Highs in the 80s to kick off February in Central Florida

Today's high: 84 degrees

Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have another very warm day ahead on this Wednesday. The afternoon will feature more sunshine with winds out of the southwest bringing warm afternoon highs in the widespread 80s-from the interior, all the way to the beaches.

Keep your sunscreen handy.

BEACHES:

A mix of sun and clouds are expected at the beaches today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Surf height will be around 2' as a small East swell dribbles in. There is a moderate risk for rip currents, but the UV Index is high, so don't forget your hat and sunglasses.

THEME PARKS:

It will be a great Wednesday to head to the parks with warm weather and sunshine. Highs will reach the low-mid 80s with a light SW wind. Consider a good sunscreen for the afternoon hours!

OUTLOOK:

The warm and dry weather pattern continues this week. We remain in the 80s all week long until a system arrives Friday. That system will spread across the state Friday afternoon allowing for a chance of showers and storms at 60% coverage. Our weather will also become breezy to downright windy over the weekend.

More seasonable weather returns Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low-70s. A few ocean blown showers will be in play for the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday featuring rain chances at 30%.