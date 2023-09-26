Orlando firefighter accused of assault with deadly weapon, battery

A firefighter with the Orlando Fire Department has been arrested, accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

Lateef Williams was taken into custody on Tuesday. FOX 35 reached out to the OFD for comment.

"The Orlando Fire Department has a well-deserved reputation for, and is committed to, exemplifying the highest professional standards while serving the community," said OFD spokesperson Sade Teel.

Teel added that this is an active investigation led by the Orlando Police Department. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.