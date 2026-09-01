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Orlando Fire investigating 'suspicious substance' near Orange County Courthouse; 3 taken to hospital

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Orlando News
Published September 1, 2026 5:11 PM EDT
Published September 1, 2026 5:11 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • The Orlando Fire Department is investigating a "suspicious substance" near the Orange County Courthouse.
    • Three people have been taken to the hospital.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Fire Department is investigating a report of a "suspicious substance" near the Orange County Courthouse.

What we know:

A spokesperson told FOX 35 in a statement that three people had been transported to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the conditions of the three people transported to the hospital, or details on the circumstances of the investigation.

The Source: The information is from the Orlando Fire Department.

Orlando News