Orlando Fire investigating 'suspicious substance' near Orange County Courthouse; 3 taken to hospital
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Fire Department is investigating a report of a "suspicious substance" near the Orange County Courthouse.
What we know:
A spokesperson told FOX 35 in a statement that three people had been transported to a nearby hospital.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the conditions of the three people transported to the hospital, or details on the circumstances of the investigation.
The Source: The information is from the Orlando Fire Department.