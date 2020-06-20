Orlando Fire Department saves kitten stuck underneath car

The Orlando Fire Department saved a kitten that was stuck underneath a car on Friday.

Kyle Dalton heard something "screaming" while he was driving and decided to pull over.

Dalton said he tried to find what was making the noise, but couldn't, so he called first responders.

When firefighters arrived, they had to take off the wheels of the car to safely get someone underneath it to rescue what they figured out was a tiny kitten.

One of the firefighters at the scene was Matt Torres, who said the rescue was "hot, a lot of work, but worth it".

Once the kitten was out, Torres handed the feline to Dalton.

After the rescue, Dalton decided he would keep the kitten, but hasn't yet figured out a name.