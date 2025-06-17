Orlando Dreamers make public pitch to bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida

The Brief The Orlando Dreamers say they’ve raised the money and the momentum to bring a Major League Baseball franchise to Central Florida. Backers unveiled plans and funding at a local chamber meeting. Now, they say, it’s time for the community — and MLB — to step up.



The effort to bring Major League Baseball to Orlando stepped further into the spotlight, as key members of the Orlando Dreamers organization outlined their vision and financial backing during a meeting with the International Drive Chamber of Commerce.

Breaking down Orlando’s push for Major League Baseball

What we know:

The Orlando Dreamers, a group aiming to bring an MLB franchise to Central Florida, presented their latest progress during a meeting with the International Drive Chamber of Commerce.

Lead investor Dr. Rick Workman confirmed the group has secured $1.5 billion in equity to acquire a team, along with $1 billion earmarked for a state-of-the-art, covered stadium. The effort is backed by baseball Hall of Famer Barry Larkin and COO Jim Schnorf, with the group calling it a serious, long-term investment rather than a vanity project.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear where the potential stadium would be built, whether Major League Baseball is actively considering Orlando for expansion, or how local government might support the initiative. The group has not disclosed specifics on public-private partnership models or possible timelines for league approval.

The backstory:

Dr. Rick Workman, a lifelong baseball fan and founder of Heartland Dental, grew up rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals and has since transitioned his passion into ownership ambitions. He and his partners formed the Orlando Dreamers to pursue an MLB franchise for a region they believe is underserved in professional baseball.

What they're saying:

Dr. Rick Workman, the lead investor behind the Dreamers' push, said bringing a franchise to Central Florida is more than just a passion project — it’s a serious business pursuit backed by substantial funding.

"We all have full-time jobs. We would not do this if we weren’t serious," said Workman, who founded Heartland Dental in 1997 and now supports more than 3,000 dentists nationwide. "We believe it’s possible."

Joining Workman in the presentation were Orlando Dreamers MLB Ambassador and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin, and Chief Operating Officer Jim Schnorf.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity," one speaker said during Tuesday’s luncheon. "We need the entire Central Florida community behind us."

What's next:

The group announced they’ve secured $1.5 billion in equity financing to acquire a franchise and an additional $1 billion dedicated to building a covered stadium, a key piece of infrastructure they say will set Orlando apart as an expansion candidate.

The Dreamers hope to rally public and private support to convince MLB officials that Orlando is ready for a team of its own.

