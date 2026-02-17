Orlando community reeling after mass shooting that injured 4 kids: 'I can't say we're doing OK'

The Brief There are more questions than answers after an argument amongst kids ended with gunfire – and four kids shot. The shooting happened on Sunday, Feb. 15, near Sister Soul Food in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood. "I wanna know is what happened, what led up to it, and who did it," said Tone, whose cousin was hurt in the shooting. Police have not released details on potential suspects nor announced any arrests.



How did an argument amongst teenagers end with a hail of gunfire – and four kids shot? Why did it happen? Who's responsible? And what can be done to prevent this from happening again?

Those are the questions many who live in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood are asking after Sunday's shooting.

What we know:

The mass shooting happened on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 15, at the Sister Soul Food restaurant in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood. Police said it appears that a group of kids got into an argument with some other kids, which then ended with multiple gunshots and four kids hurt – one of them with life-threatening injuries at the hospital.

The other three were described as having non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not provided the ages of those involved, only describing them as juveniles.



As of Monday, no suspects have been named and no arrests have been announced.

"Our Detectives continue to investigate this shooting and at this time no new information is available for release. We appreciate the assistance of the media and the community. Anyone with information please contact the Orlando Police Department," a spokesperson for the Orlando Police Department told FOX 35 in an email on Monday.

"I wanna know…what happened, what led up to it, and who did it." — Tone Frink, whose cousin was hurt in the shooting

What they're saying:

Tone Frink said his cousin was one of the four kids hurt in Sunday's shooting – and that his cousin is now fighting for their life.

"I can't say we're doing OK," he told FOX 35's Marie Endinger. "We're just hoping for the best to be honest."

What he also wants is answers to understand what happened and why.

Sisters Soul Food: 'We're gonna keep going because that's all we can do.'

Earline Robinson, the owner of Sister Soul Food, said she started selling food out of her house during the COVID-19 pandemic, and eventually decided to open her own restaurant, bringing her home-cooked meals to a community she loves.

"We serve hot meals to kids on the city of Orlando. We serve the homeless. We serve good quality food. We do good, great business for the community. And the community love us, and we love them back," she said.

The Sunday lunch was disrupted by gunfire with people ducking for cover, bullets shattering glass, and soon, the sound of sirens in the street.

"Every now and then I break down and cry because I'm not okay mentally, knowing someone's child is fighting for their lives. That's tearing me apart right now."

The restaurant's door and windows were boarded up, but plans are in place to reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

"We're gonna keep going because that's all we can do," said Dejanay Whitehead, chef at Sister Soul Food.

Witness: ‘It sounded like fireworks, pop, pop pop pop’

A woman told FOX 35 that she and her daughter were in the area when they heard gunfire – and had to duck for cover and run to their vehicle.

"I was hearing the glass shatter and hitting the rocks. And it's like, this could be my last, you know, moment here, me and my child," she said.