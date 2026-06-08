Orlando commissioners advance proposal easing restrictions on historic downtown buildings

The Brief Orlando commissioners approved the first reading of a measure that would temporarily ease preservation rules for some historic downtown buildings. Supporters say it will encourage redevelopment, housing growth and economic investment. Critics warn it could weaken protections for 49 historic properties, including nine landmarks.



Orlando city commissioners voted to advance a proposal that would temporarily suspend some historic preservation requirements for dozens of downtown buildings.

It has now set up a debate between supporters of redevelopment and advocates for preserving the city's architectural history.

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The measure passed on first reading and would waive certain historic preservation reviews for three years in the downtown central business district if approved on a second and final vote.

Supporters, including business leaders and developers, argued the proposal would encourage redevelopment, attract new employers and support housing growth downtown.

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"The proposed temporary suspension will help spur development in the central business district and have a positive impact on corporate recruitment as well as residential housing development," Orlando Economic Partnership CEO Tim Giuliani told commissioners.

Historic preservation advocates and members of the city's Historic Preservation Board opposed the proposal, saying they were not adequately involved in its development and warning it could put significant buildings at risk.

Under the proposal, developers would not need special city approval before altering or demolishing certain historic properties during the three-year period.

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Commissioners supporting the measure said many historic buildings are difficult and expensive to modernize and that increasing downtown residential density is necessary to improve walkability, transit use and sustainability.

Commissioner Patty Sheehan cast the lone dissenting vote, arguing the proposal could affect 49 historic buildings, including nine designated landmarks.

"Isn't this a lot of overkill?" Sheehan said during the meeting.

What's next:

The proposal now heads to a second reading scheduled for June 22.