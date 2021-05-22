Orlando City to host Toronto FC on Saturday

article

Orlando City SC returns home on Saturday, May 22 to face off against Toronto FC (1-2-2, 5 points) at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with coverage set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX35 PLUS.



The match, presented by OUC, in addition to being locally broadcast on FOX35 PLUS will be available to stream on LionNation TV, while being transmitted on Real Radio 104.1 in English and Acción 97.9FM, 810AM in Spanish.



"This is another game, with the same importance that we give to each one, against a rival in Toronto [FC] who has this particular team now that they’re living in Orlando," Head Coach Oscar Pareja said ahead of Saturday’s fixture. "It’s going to be a good derby, let’s see it that way, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to keep adding points."



The Lions will look to make it six matches unbeaten to start the 2021 campaign on Saturday after beating a previous Club-record on Sunday, earning their fifth-consecutive result to start the year at D.C. United.



That match resulted in a 1-0 shutout victory for the Lions, with Mauricio Pereyra scoring the eventual game-winner in the seventh minute of play to take all three points home from Audi Field. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had to register just one save in the match to earn his third shutout of the campaign, already matching his total in regular-season action from a year ago.



Gallese’s three shutouts are tied for the most in MLS along with Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis. On the attack, Nani leads the Lions with three goals this season while Chris Mueller leads the side with three assists.



Toronto enters Saturday’s fixture after earning a point at Yankee Stadium in a 1-1 draw with NYCFC last weekend. Jesús Medina opened the scoring with a finish in the 53rd minute only to be answered by Jacob Shaffelburg netting his first MLS goal in the 74th, forcing the two sides to split the points on the afternoon.



Seven different members of the squad have found the back of the net for the Reds this season, while Michael Bradley holds the team lead in assists with two to his credit.



Following Saturday’s match, the Lions will head out on the road to take on the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, May 29 at Red Bull Arena.