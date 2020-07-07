Orlando City Soccer club to face Inter Miami CF in inaugural match

article

Orlando City returns to the field nearly four months to the day since the suspension of the 2020 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, set to take on its neighbors to the south, expansion side Inter Miami CF.

The matchup will serve as the first between the two clubs, as well as the kickoff to the MLS is Back Tournament and the league’s return to play following the season suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The match will kick off at 8 p.m. ET at ESPN Wide World of Sports in neighboring Lake Buena Vista, Fla. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN and TVA Sports, while being transmitted on 96.9 The Game in English and Acción 97.9FM, 810AM in Spanish.

“I expect two teams that have been preparing for a long time, trying to be ready for this tournament. With this being the opener, it’s going to bring a lot of tension,” Orlando City Head Coach Oscar Pareja said of the matchup. “We’re expecting a lot of energy. Our energy will be there for sure and I bet theirs will be too. We’re ready, the boys have done a great job on the preparation and we’re anxious just to start the tournament.”

Pareja’s side has been seeded atop Group A for the tournament as the host club, joining Inter Miami, Chicago Fire FC, New York City FC, Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC in the competition’s lone group of six. As previously announced, Nashville has been moved to the Eastern Conference for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Due to the larger group, MLS has announced that the top three finishers in Group A will advance to the Knockout Stage presented by Audi, along with the top two teams from the other five groups and the three best third-place finishers.

Advertisement

The Group Stage presented by Heineken will take place across 16 consecutive days of match play with each club playing three group stage matches. All group stage match results will count in the 2020 MLS regular season standings, as well as towards qualification to the MLS is Back Tournament Knockout Stage presented by Audi.

After the group stage, the Knockout Stage will begin, set to include a Round-of-16 played as doubleheaders on four consecutive evenings (July 25-28), followed by the Quarterfinals (July 30-Aug 1), Semifinals (Aug. 5-6) and the MLS is Back Tournament Final on August 11 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN Deportes/TSN). The tournament champion will earn a spot in the 2021 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League.

The Lions began the 2020 campaign with nine new faces on the roster before their season was put on hold on March 12, highlighted by Peruvian National Team goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, Palmeiras defender Antonio Carlos and former Corinthians midfielder Júnior Urso. Returning to the Club in 2020 include defenders Robin Jansson and Ruan, Ecuadorian international Sebastián Méndez in the midfield and the Lions’ top-two goalscorers from a year ago in forwards Tesho Akindele and their captain, Luis Nani.

Inter Miami CF began their long-awaited MLS tenure with two road matches prior to the season suspension. Heading into its first campaign, the roster is highlighted by Mexican international Rodolfo Pizarro, former Sounders defender Román Torres, U.S. MNT midfielder Wil Trapp and veteran MLS goalkeeper Luis Robles. The club announced the signing of defender Leandro González Pirez ahead of their arrival in Orlando, but the Argentine defender will not be eligible for the tournament.

Following their much-anticipated matchup with Inter Miami, the Lions will turn their attention to a matchup with 2015 expansion rivals New York City FC on Tuesday, July 14 before closing out the group stage on Monday, July 20 against Nashville SC.

The Orlando City Soccer Club contributed to this report.