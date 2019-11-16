Orlando City SC announces 2019 MLS expansion Draft protected list

article

Ahead of the 2019 Major League Soccer (MLS) Expansion Draft, Orlando City SC has announced its protected player list. The list consists of 17 total protected players, with five of those automatically protected due to Homegrown or Generation adidas status.

At 5:30 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC - who will both begin MLS play in 2020 - will each select up to five players through the Expansion Draft. No team may lose more than one player in the draft. Complete Expansion Draft rules can be found at the link here.

Orlando City SC 2019 Expansion Draft Protected List:

Danilo Acosta*

Tesho Akindele

Josué Colmán

Dom Dwyer

Robin Jansson

Cam Lindley*

Sebastián Méndez

Benji Michel*

João Moutinho^

Chris Mueller

Nani

Mauricio Pereya

Uri Rosell

Mason Stajduhar*

Ruan Teixeira

Santiago Patiño

Kamal Miller

