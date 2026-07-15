FWC needs nuisance alligator trappers in north Volusia County: How to apply

The Brief The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has officially opened applications to find local trappers for the North Volusia County area. To qualify for a trapping license, interested applicants must have a clean criminal record, possess a valid email address, and have no prior fish or wildlife law violations. All completed applications must be submitted through the official FWC website by the final deadline on Tuesday, July 21.



The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is in need of more nuisance alligator trappers in Central Florida – and has reopened applications.

Alligator trappers needed in Volusia, St. Johns counties

What we know:

The agency said it is looking for contracted nuisance alligator trappers in north Volusia County and St. Johns County.

Applications can be submitted via the FWC's website. The deadline to submit an application is Tuesday, July 28.

Application requirements

There are a number of requirements to be a nuisance alligator trapper:

Have to live within or near the assigned coverage area

Have to have the time and flexibility to respond to nuisance alligator calls

Have a clean criminal record

Have no prior fish or wildlife law violations

Possess a valid, working email address

What is a nuisance alligator?

FWC's Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) was developed to proactively deal with potential alligator threats in developed areas. When a nuisance alligator is found, trappers are called to remove the alligator.

A nuisance alligator is typically at least four feet long and believed to be a threat to people or pets. Alligators smaller than four feet are generally not dangerous enough towards people or pets, the FWC said.

How to report a nuisance alligator

To report a nuisance alligator or one that shows up somewhere it shouldn't – front porch, pool, backyard – you can call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 (866-FWC-Gator).

Alligators live in every county in Florida and can be found in any body of water, such as ponds, lakes, rivers, etc.