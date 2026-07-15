FWC needs nuisance alligator trappers in north Volusia County: How to apply
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is in need of more nuisance alligator trappers in Central Florida – and has reopened applications.
Alligator trappers needed in Volusia, St. Johns counties
What we know:
The agency said it is looking for contracted nuisance alligator trappers in north Volusia County and St. Johns County.
Applications can be submitted via the FWC's website. The deadline to submit an application is Tuesday, July 28.
Application requirements
There are a number of requirements to be a nuisance alligator trapper:
- Have to live within or near the assigned coverage area
- Have to have the time and flexibility to respond to nuisance alligator calls
- Have a clean criminal record
- Have no prior fish or wildlife law violations
- Possess a valid, working email address
What is a nuisance alligator?
FWC's Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) was developed to proactively deal with potential alligator threats in developed areas. When a nuisance alligator is found, trappers are called to remove the alligator.
A nuisance alligator is typically at least four feet long and believed to be a threat to people or pets. Alligators smaller than four feet are generally not dangerous enough towards people or pets, the FWC said.
How to report a nuisance alligator
To report a nuisance alligator or one that shows up somewhere it shouldn't – front porch, pool, backyard – you can call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 (866-FWC-Gator).
Alligators live in every county in Florida and can be found in any body of water, such as ponds, lakes, rivers, etc.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.