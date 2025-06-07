Orlando celebrates 9th annual Pride CommUNITY Rainbow Run

The Brief The ninth-annual Pulse Community Rainbow Run took place on Saturday in Orlando, with around 1,500 participants commemorating the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting. The event highlights Orlando's commitment to inclusion and aims to raise funds for a permanent memorial for the Pulse tragedy. Organizers hope to match or exceed last year's fundraising total of $53,000 to support the memorial effort.



Community members across Central Florida came together on Saturday to honor the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting through the ninth annual Pride CommUNITY Rainbow Run in downtown Orlando.

Pulse community run

What we know:

The Pulse Community Rainbow Run was established by University of Central Florida (UCF) students and staff to honor the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting.

The event has become a symbol of unity and support for the LGBTQ+ community in Orlando.

Mayor Buddy Dyer helped to kick off the run on Saturday morning at City Hall Plaza in downtown Orlando.

The race is a "4.9K" in honor of the 49 victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting, with the route passing significant landmarks, including the Pulse nightclub site. The run finishes with an after-event festival.

By the numbers:

This year, approximately 50 runners were family members of Pulse victims or survivors, alongside volunteers and city officials.

Last year's event raised approximately $53,000, with hopes to match or exceed that amount this year.

The Pulse Community Rainbow Run has become a symbol of unity and support for the LGBTQ+ community in Orlando.

Paying tribute to the lives lost

Why you should care:

The event not only commemorates the victims of the shooting, but also fosters community solidarity and supports the creation of a permanent memorial.

It serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to promote inclusion and support for marginalized communities.

What they're saying:

Organizer Doug Richards emphasized the event as an opportunity for Orlando to demonstrate its commitment to inclusion.

"I think one of the enduring legacies of the whole strategy was Orlando United, and this gives Orlando another opportunity to do that and show our commitment to inclusion," he said. "And I think that's a great thing."

Runners Nolan Braddock and Deja Thomas expressed their support for friends in the LGBTQ+ community and the positive atmosphere of the event.

"Everybody here is looking amazing, and it's a really good run," they said. "We also have friends that are gay, too, so we wanted to support them and be part of the community."

Mayor Buddy Dyer highlighted the community's energy and the importance of paying tribute to the victims.

"A lot of good vibes out here," he said. "A lot of energy. A lot of people want to pay tribute to the 49 that we lost nine years ago."

Honorary memorial

What's next:

Proceeds from the run will contribute to the city's efforts to establish a permanent memorial for the Pulse tragedy.

The memorial will be built at the original site of the nightclub, replacing the current interim tribute. The estimated total cost is $12 million, with the City of Orlando providing the majority of funding. Earlier this month, Orange County commissioners unanimously approved a $5 million contribution toward the project.

Continued community engagement and fundraising are crucial to completing the memorial project.

Completion of the memorial is expected by 2027 as officials finalize a joint funding agreement.

The memorial aims to become a national symbol of love, inclusion and remembrance, offering a space for healing nearly a decade after the tragedy. The Pulse shooting was one of the deadliest in U.S. history, and this permanent memorial has long been sought by survivors, victims' families and the broader LGBTQ+ community.

49 killed in nightclub shooting

The backstory:

On June 12, 2016, 29-year-old Omar Mateen shot and killed 49 people and wounded 53 more in a mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando.

Orlando police officers shot and killed Mateen after a three-hour standoff.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: