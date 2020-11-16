Orlando begins consultant search for Under-i Park

article

The City of Orlando has started the process of selecting a primary consultant to complete the design and construction plans for the future Under-i park.

The Under-i Park will be a 9.75-acre urban community gathering space beneath the I-4 bridge decks in Downtown Orlando.

The I‐4 Ultimate construction project, expected to wrap up in 2022, is rebuilding all of the interstate bridges through Downtown Orlando.

The rebuilt I‐4 Ultimate bridges, significantly higher and wider than the previous bridges, will create new and unique spaces below Interstate 4 in the downtown core between Church Street and Washington Street. Those distinctive new spaces are referred to as the Under‐i.

The city will transform the Under‐i spaces into a multitude of active and passive uses that include sports courts, gathering places, performance spaces, play areas, vendor opportunities, and local heritage experiences.

Construction is tentatively scheduled to start after the completion of the I‐4 Ultimate project.