Orlando Airport lifts ground stop after wind from severe weather

The Brief A ground stop was issued Friday morning at the Orlando International Airport (MCO). Officials said the ground stop was due to wind from severe weather in the area. The ground stop lasted about an hour and lifted at 11:30 a.m.



A ground stop that was issued Friday morning at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) has now been lifted. The ground stop was due to wind from severe weather in the area.

Severe weather impacts travel

What we know:

The ground stop at the Orlando Airport was issued around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Officials said the ground stop was due to wind from severe weather in the area.

The ground stop was then lifted at 11:30 a.m.

Strong storms Friday ahead of cold front

Dig deeper:

The FOX 35 Storm Team has issued a Weather Impact Day on Friday due to the strong storms expected across Central Florida. The main impacts include gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

What's next:

A cold front will move through the region early Saturday, bringing morning rain and storms, followed by clearing skies, cooler breezes and milder temperatures in the mid-80s by afternoon.

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: