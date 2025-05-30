Orlando Airport lifts ground stop after wind from severe weather
ORLANDO, Fla. - A ground stop that was issued Friday morning at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) has now been lifted. The ground stop was due to wind from severe weather in the area.
Severe weather impacts travel
What we know:
The ground stop at the Orlando Airport was issued around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Officials said the ground stop was due to wind from severe weather in the area.
The ground stop was then lifted at 11:30 a.m.
Strong storms Friday ahead of cold front
Dig deeper:
The FOX 35 Storm Team has issued a Weather Impact Day on Friday due to the strong storms expected across Central Florida. The main impacts include gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning.
What's next:
A cold front will move through the region early Saturday, bringing morning rain and storms, followed by clearing skies, cooler breezes and milder temperatures in the mid-80s by afternoon.
