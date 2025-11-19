Orlando International Airport explores creating its own police force

Orlando International Airport is considering forming its own police department, a move that would shift security duties away from Orlando police within the next decade, officials said.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board opened discussions on the proposal on Wednesday.

Local perspective:

The plan would create a dedicated law-enforcement agency serving only MCO. Airport leaders said the transition would be phased in over about four years and would require coordination with the Orlando Police Department and the city.

"We continually evaluate how to best meet the evolving needs of our passengers, employees and stakeholders," airport officials said in a statement, adding that the authority is in the early stages and is only seeking approval to study the transition.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, a board member and former Orlando police chief, urged airport leaders to ensure any new department can coordinate with other agencies during emergencies.

Travelers offered mixed reactions, with some saying they did not expect major differences as long as law enforcement remains visible and effective.

Airport officials said operating an in-house police department is expected to cost about the same as the current partnership with Orlando police.