Orlando 7-Eleven shooting leaves one hospitalized, investigation ongoing

A shooting outside a 7-Eleven Tuesday night left one person hospitalized and another injured, according to the Orlando Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 4500 block of Conroy Road after reports of gunfire involving two victims.

One of the victims was transported to a hospital; the condition of the second victim was not immediately disclosed.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. No further details, including suspect information or motive, were released as of Wednesday morning.

