Orlando 7-Eleven shooting leaves one hospitalized, investigation ongoing
ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside a 7-Eleven Tuesday night left one person hospitalized and another injured, according to the Orlando Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 4500 block of Conroy Road after reports of gunfire involving two victims.
One of the victims was transported to a hospital; the condition of the second victim was not immediately disclosed.
Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. No further details, including suspect information or motive, were released as of Wednesday morning.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Orlando Police Department.