Orlando 7-Eleven shooting leaves one hospitalized, investigation ongoing

By
Published  June 4, 2025 10:53am EDT
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
Heavy police presence at Orlando gas station

There was a heavy police presence at a 7-Eleven gas station on Tuesday night in Orlando. Police later shared that the law enforcement presence was due to a shooting. The investigation is currently still active and ongoing.

The Brief

    • A shooting outside a 7-Eleven on Conroy Road in Orlando Tuesday evening left one person hospitalized and another injured.
    • Police say the investigation is ongoing and have not released further details.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A shooting outside a 7-Eleven Tuesday night left one person hospitalized and another injured, according to the Orlando Police Department. 

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 4500 block of Conroy Road after reports of gunfire involving two victims.

One of the victims was transported to a hospital; the condition of the second victim was not immediately disclosed.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing. No further details, including suspect information or motive, were released as of Wednesday morning.

