Orange County voters overwhelmingly reject transportation tax while approving rent stabilization

By FOX
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
FILE - Lake Eola Park and skyline in Orlando, Fla. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

LAKE MARY, Fla. - An overwhelming majority of Orange County voters supported an ordinance that would have implemented measures to stabilize what supporters are calling skyrocketing rents in Central Florida.  

Over 360,000 voters weighed in on the Rent Stabilization Ordinance with 59% giving it the green light. Despite that support, election officials last week were ordered not to certify the results of the disputed ordinance by a circuit judge.  The Florida Realtors and Florida Apartment Association sued to prevent voters from approving the cap on rent hikes. 

While Orange County voters gave a ringing endorsement to the Rent Stabilization Ordinance, as many of those who supported renter's rights also rejected a transportation surtax. Nearly 59% of voters said no to the measure that would have increased the county sales tax from 6.5% to 7.5%.

"My friends, I am sad to report that the 1-penny sales surtax for transportation did not garner enough votes for passage.  I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to get the measure on the ballot and those who hit the campaign trail," said Orange County Mayor Jerry L.  Demings. "Despite this outcome, Orange County is and will always be a great place to live, work and play."  