Orange County to revisit 1-cent sales tax proposal for transportation

On Tuesday, leaders in Orange County will take another look at a way to get more money for transportation – and it may cost us a little extra to get it done.

This is a plan Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings had originally put on hold – raising the sales tax by 1-cent to pay for transportation projects. It's something the mayor wanted to see on the ballot in 2020.

The county is taking another look at the proposal. The Orange County Commission will have a work session later on Tuesday to take a look at funding transportation initiatives.

Mayor Demings says a transportation tax will develop mass transit, expanding Lynx and SunRail lines, so the community needs are met for decades to come.

In 2019, he told FOX 35 News that the plan was to raise the Orange County sales tax by 1-cent – 51-percent of which he said would be paid by tourists.

Similar proposals failed in Osceola and Volusia counties, but the mayor wanted to sell the idea to the community. The proposal never made the November 2020 ballot. It ended up being dropped because of the pandemic.

The board says Tuesday's meeting is about planning, including a re-engaging with the community and outlining a new potential ballot proposal. It's all informational and no action will be taken.

