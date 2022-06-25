Orange County to host golf tournament to raise funds for at-risk youth

The Orange County Police Athletic League will be hosting a golf tournament to raise money for at-risk youth in Central Florida.

Orange County PAL is a non-profit organization that aims to prevent juvenile crime through athletic, recreational and educational activities.

The tournament will be held September 30 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Golf Club on Universal Boulevard.

Proceeds will go to support a full year of programs for little to no cost to families in Central Florida.

For more information on how to participate, visit the Orange County PAL website or call 407-496-3428.