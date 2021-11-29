Orange County shooting involving 3-year-old leads to crash, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a suspect shot at two moving vehicles in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's office said that around 4:26 a.m. Monday, a shooting occurred between multiple vehicles near the intersection of John Young Pkwy. and Edgewater Dr.

They said that an unknown suspect in one vehicle shot at the victims while they were driving in two different vehicles.

The victim in the first vehicle was said to be a 22-year-old man. The victim in the second vehicle was reportedly a 23-year-old woman with her 3-year-old child.

"As a result of this incident, a different vehicle was involved in a vehicle crash with the vehicle being driven by the male shooting victim," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

They confirmed that no one was injured as a result of the shooting but the uninvolved crash driver, a 35-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The two adult victims who were shot at know each other, but do not know why this may have occurred," the sheriff's office added.

This story is developing, check back for updates.