Orange County Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing 70-year-old endangered man
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered adult.
According to officials, 70-year-old Michael Ray Brozzo was last seen around 6:00 a.m. on Friday, March 21, leaving his home near the intersection of Tanja King Boulevard and Avalon Park Boulevard in Orlando.
"He is driving a white Chevrolet Silverado with the words "Collage" on the sides and on the tailgate. "The vehicle is bearing Florida tag number IJGW08," said an Orange County Sheriff's spokesperson.
There is concern for Michael's well-being as he suffers from dementia.
If you have seen Michael or have any information about where he might be, please call 911 or the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407-836-4357.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.