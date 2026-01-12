Orange County seeks art for new Animal Services Building

The Brief Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs is seeking artists to create art for the new animal services facility. Some of the possible artwork that could be created for the two-story building include murals, mosaics, sculptures and more. The deadline for artists to submit their applications is Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m.



Orange County Animal Services is getting a new facility, and it will need lively artwork to go with it.

What we know:

Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs is seeking artists to create art that will be featured across the two-story building.

Some of the possible artwork that artists could create include murals, mosaics, sculptures, suspended 3D art and wayfinding art.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The county has budgeted $145,500 for the artwork project. Officials said the art should be "visually engaging, lively, positive and playful."

Artists working in a wide range of media are encouraged to apply. The deadline to submit an application is Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Once the application window closes, several artists will be selected to submit proposals. Finalists will receive a $1,500 stipend for their proposal. A final selection is expected to be made in the spring.

The art installation would begin in January 2027, according to the county.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Orange County approved a $49 million plan for the new animal shelter in September.

The building will feature two floors, with dog kennels and play areas on the first floor and feline care and housing on the second.

Officials said the facility will feature a modern design that fosters a "welcoming environment dedicated to the humane treatment, respect and protection of all animals."

It will be the largest animal shelter in Florida once construction is completed.