Orange County Schools to hold vote on making masks optional

The Orange County School Board will hold a vote Tuesday on making masks optional for the upcoming school year.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the public will be allowed to make comments. If a ‘yes’ vote goes through, the new policy will take effect on August 2, 2021.

In June, the school district met and scheduled this vote. FOX 35 reporter Dave Puglisi was at that meeting and he said things got heated. They had to take recess twice just to settle down the crowd. One of those times because many were not wearing a mask, which went against the meeting rules.

Once the room was settled, people began filling down to the mic to give their opinion on the proposal. Some of those opposed to the policy told FOX 35 that their issue is that the board has the ability to re-implement masking if the CDC or other government entities advise so.

MORE NEWS: Pfizer to discuss booster shots with US health officials Monday

"Parents should be the ones to decide whether or not their child wears a mask or not," said Willie Montague. "Not a school board." Other parents like Judi Hayes believe children under the age of 12 should still have to wear masks until vaccinations are available for them. Her youngest son has Down Syndrome, making him highly susceptible to the virus. She had to quit her job to home school him.

"Without that accommodation, we just won’t have kids with disabilities in school and that’s not acceptable," said Hayes.

The school board will take what they have heard and decide whether or not to make any changes to their current policy.

MORE NEWS: Fauci: Too soon to say if Americans may need vaccine booster

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its COVID-19 guidance to stress that in-person classes should be a priority this fall. The agency said that it supports plans to remove some protocols based on local conditions.

It added that schools need to remain transparent with families and staff while also promoting vaccinations.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.