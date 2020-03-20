Orange County residents react to curfew announcement

article

The "new normal" for the people of Orange County.

“I am implementing a curfew for Orange County effective tonight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced during a news conference Friday.

Demings putting a curfew in place to cut back on unnecessary travel and help with social distancing.

The sheriff’s office will be out on the roads enforcing it.

“We don’t want anyone to violate the curfew,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “We’re not looking to arrest people, but we are looking to save lives in the community and spread the stop of the virus.”

People FOX 35's Jessica Albert spoke with in Orange County said the curfew is necessary.

"As a mother and as an adult, I feel like it's the best option for us as a larger city that way we can get over it and move forward,” Emily Silva said.

The curfew is causing problems for some, putting a damper on a local couple's wedding celebration.

They got hitched at Lake Eola just hours after the announcement.

"We're not exactly sure what we can do, but we're going to look for something fun to do,” Ian Glover said.

Osceola County has also put the same curfew in place.

The only people who are allowed to be out between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. are people like first responders and other essential workers.